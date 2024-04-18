Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hebburn Helps has launched a football kit exchange to help combat costs when it comes to the sport.

The idea of the initiative is for the community and businesses to donate equipment like boots, kits, base layers or anything else which can be used for football to help youngsters who need the equipment to participate in the sport.

The Treasure Trove next door to Hebburn Helps will be undergoing a makeover with a section of the shop dedicated to the initiative.

The football exchange rail will allow people to donate items for others to take what they need.

The initiative will help more children have the right equipment to play football without money being a barrier.

Angie Comerford, Co-founder at Hebburn Helps said: “We do get people coming in asking for football boots and things like that.

“We are in a deprived area where things like boots and kits are proven to be expensive so anything at all that anybody would like to donate would be massively appreciated.”

Donations can be dropped directly at Hebburn Helps at St John’s Precinct or local collections can be picked up by contacting their Facebook page or calling 0191 489 9707.