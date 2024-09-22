Cussins welcomes South Tyneside Council members to its South Shields housing site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housing developer has launched its new sales office and show home in South Shields.

Housing developer Cussins welcomed members of South Tyneside Council to its Riverside, Holborn development, in South Shields, as it officially launched its new sales office and show home.

Both Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, and Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport, attended the site on Monday, September 9.

The riverside housing development will consist of four-bedroomed riverfront houses and apartments as part of its second phase, which will follow the completion of extension remediation and civil engineering works on the site.

Cllr Meling cut the ribbon to officially open the development to the public, with prospective buyers in South Tyneside now able to look round a semi-detached four-bedroom show home.

Cllr Margaret Meling cutting the ribbon to officially open the show home and sales office at Cussins' housing development in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

Speaking afterwards, she said: “I was delighted to be at the opening of the Cussins’ show home.

“It’s incredible to think that just a couple of years ago this area was derelict former industrial land.

“It’s been quite a transformation into this development of fantastic, modern family homes and a new riverside community

“Our regeneration plans for South Shields town centre and riverside are all about boosting footfall, so increasing the residential population will mean more people supporting local businesses, boosting the economy and helping to create a sustainable future for the town.”

According to Cussins, the four-bedroom townhouse is a “modern home which includes spacious balconies and expansive glazing making the most of the special outlook whilst maximising light”.

The developer has also stated that each home on the site enjoys open river views, as well as a “unique contemporary design with spacious bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, and well-equipped kitchen diners”.

Jabin Cussins, CEO of Cussins, commented: “South Tyneside Council are committed to promoting growth through regeneration and it has been a pleasure to work alongside their proactive team and our partners at Keepmoat Homes to deliver this landmark scheme.

“It’s great to officially open the show home and we’re very grateful to Cllr Meling for cutting the ribbon.

“Interest in Riverside, Holborn has been extremely strong with 80% of our initial phase being reserved within months of their launch.

“The riverside views, contemporary design and flexible living spaces are proving a very attractive combination.

“There’s real excitement about the development, it’s brilliant to be involved and to witness the transformation taking shape.”

Cussins is working in partnership with Keepmoat to deliver the new riverside community in South Shields.

The scheme will see three of the dry docks being restored to preserve the local area’s industrial heritage and a new riverside promenade will also be built to open this stretch of land to the public for the first time in over 100 years.

You can find out more about the development by visiting: https://www.cussins.com/development/riverside-holborn/.