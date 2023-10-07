News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Customs House cinema reopens after refurbishment with £3 tickets

The Customs House cinema reopens today after a major refurbishment.

By Evie Lake
Published 7th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Customs House cinema has reopened today after undergoing a major refurbishment for the first time since its opening in 1994.

Credit: Customs HouseCredit: Customs House
Credit: Customs House

And to celebrate all tickets are priced at just £3 this weekend for showings of The Princess & The Frog and Old Oak.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thanks to funding from Biffa Award, the cinema now boasts luxury new seating along with new decoration and flooring.

Most Popular
Credit: Customs HouseCredit: Customs House
Credit: Customs House

Kelly Anders, operations director, said: “The refurbishment has taken just four weeks to complete, and we are delighted with our new look cinema. We can’t wait to welcome customers back to see how much the space has changed. A huge thank you to Biffa Award for providing funding to make these improvements possible”

Related topics:TicketsCustoms HouseSouth Tyneside