Customs House cinema reopens after refurbishment with £3 tickets

The Customs House cinema has reopened today after undergoing a major refurbishment for the first time since its opening in 1994.

Credit: Customs House

And to celebrate all tickets are priced at just £3 this weekend for showings of The Princess & The Frog and Old Oak.

Thanks to funding from Biffa Award, the cinema now boasts luxury new seating along with new decoration and flooring.

Credit: Customs House