Customs House cinema reopens after refurbishment with £3 tickets

The Customs House cinema reopens today after a major refurbishment.
The Customs House cinema has reopened today after undergoing a major refurbishment for the first time since its opening in 1994.
And to celebrate all tickets are priced at just £3 this weekend for showings of The Princess & The Frog and Old Oak.
Thanks to funding from Biffa Award, the cinema now boasts luxury new seating along with new decoration and flooring.
Kelly Anders, operations director, said: “The refurbishment has taken just four weeks to complete, and we are delighted with our new look cinema. We can’t wait to welcome customers back to see how much the space has changed. A huge thank you to Biffa Award for providing funding to make these improvements possible”