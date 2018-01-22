Customs House date for South Shields star Joe McElderry

Joe McElderry is coming home.

Fresh from playing the lead in a national tour of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the South Shields-born X Factor winner has announced his own UK tour, the highlight of which will be a homecoming performance at The Customs House on Saturday, April 21, at 7.30pm.

Joe McElderry collecting his The Customs House Fellowship Award from Ray Spencer.

Joe said: "I am so excited to be returning to The Customs House in my home town."

The singer has come a long way since winning the ITV show in 2009.

His first single, The Climb, reached Number 1 in both the UK and Ireland and received a Brit Award nomination for Best British Single in 2010.

His debut album, Wide Awake, produced the singles Ambitions and Someone Wake Me Up, the B-side of which, There’s A Place for Us, featured on the soundtrack to The Chronicles of

Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2011 for Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

After parting company with Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, Joe went on to win ITV’s Popstar to Opera Star in 2011 and signed a new deal with Decca Records.

His second studio album, Classic, was released that same year, followed by Classic Christmas, with Joe also embarking on his first solo tour.

Here’s What I Believe became his third Top 10 album in 2012 and he tasted TV success again in 2014 by winning Channel 4’s The Jump.

Three tours followed – Set Your Soul Alive, Evolution and Northern Light – before the release of his fourth album, Saturday Night at the Movies, last summer, which was followed by an accompanying tour.

A new 17-date UK tour has now been announced on the back of Joe’s critically-acclaimed stint as Joseph, having joined the production in 2016.

Joe attended Harton Technology College, now Harton Academy, in South Shields and is also a former student of South Tyneside College and Newcastle College.

He worked as a waiter at The Customs House before appearing on The X Factor and would impress diners with his vocal skills on request.

Ray Spencer, Executive Director of The Customs House, said: "We are delighted to welcome

Joe back to The Customs House. He is very much part of The Customs House family.

“He’s a fellow of The Customs House and has regularly returned to us over the years. His last show here was in 2016, so after over a year away, we’re thrilled to have him back.

"I know his fans will be vying for tickets to see him in his home town and we look forward to seeing him play to a packed auditorium once again."

Tickets for Joe McElderry are on sale now, priced from £23. Contact the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or book online at www.customshouse.co.uk.