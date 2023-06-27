The cyclists, who are from the city of Wuppertal in Germany, are aiming to cycle to all their twin towns and cities across Europe as the cycling organisation, Der Grüne Weg, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

As part of the challenge, 23 German cyclists and more than 20 local cyclists will arrive in South Shields on Thursday, June 29.

The challenge will see the cyclists travelling more than 3,320 over the summer months to South Tyneside, Berlin, Schwerin, Legnica, Kosice and Saint-Étienne.

Eight teams will cover the successive stages and will carry a symbolic baton, which will be handed over to the following team in each of the twin towns and cities.

Green Route cyclists from South Tyneside gather at the Oak Tree of Friendship outside the Little Haven Hotel. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

The teams will also carry official documents in each language that will be signed by the mayors of the twin towns and cities, which will later be displayed in each town hall.

Tom Fennelly, of the South Tyneside Green Route, is one of the local cyclists joining the groups who are making their way to the borough.

He said: “Through our cycling exchanges we aim to promote peace and understanding of different cultures across Europe.

“Cycling is a healthy and sustainable way of travelling, crossing borders and boundaries, meeting people, learning different customs and experiencing the fruits of twin town friendships and strengthening such relationships.

“On previous visits to Wuppertal we have met with cyclists from their other twin towns and it is a great honour that the group is returning to South Tyneside at the start of this tremendous project to raise awareness of peace and friendship in these troubled times in Europe.”

Der Grune Weg cyclists set off from Wuppertal from a signpost pointing to all their twin towns. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

One of the strongest are links is the Green Route (Der Grüne Weg) cycling exchanges, which began in 1997 when a group of cyclists from South Tyneside came up with the idea of riding to their twin town.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe, will be officially welcoming the cyclists at the Oak Tree of Friendship outside the Little Haven Hotel at 10.30am on Friday, June 30.

The Mayor will be joined by the Burgermeister (First Deputy Mayor of Wuppertal) Heiner Fragemann.

Cllr McCabe commented: “It is a great honour to have been chosen to welcome the first stage of this epic cycling event to South Tyneside.

“It is a tremendous endeavour by ordinary people from our twin town who are wishing to express support for such a simple but important message of peace and understanding among people of all nations.”