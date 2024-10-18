Cyclo-Cross National Trophy event to take place on the iconic South Shields seafront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A national cycling event is set to take place in South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields Velo Cycling Club are set to host a Cyclo-Cross National Trophy series at Gypsies Green Stadium, on South Shields seafront, later this month.

The weekend-long event will be held at the historic sports ground on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27 - with some of the best riders in the country set to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyclo-Cross is best described as being similar to cross-country running, however, participants are on a road bike with off-road tyres as they aim to tackle a number of different obstacles on a course.

The weekend will see competitors take part in 11 races, with each event taking place for a set length of time depending on the race, with the elite races lasting for one hour.

South Shields Velo Cycling Club is set to play host to a Cyclo-Cross National Trophy series event at Gypsies Green Stadium. The weekend-long event will take place on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27. | Other 3rd Party

For example, commissaires (referees) will time how long it takes to ride two laps of the course and decide how many laps the riders should complete in one hour.

Paul Steadman, a coach at South Shields Velo Cycling Club, has given an insight into what spectators can expect from the weekend-long event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The races are similar to cross-country running but on a road bike with off-road tyres.

“The riders will have to navigate a 1.7 mile-long course that see them ride on grass, through a sand pit, jump hurdles, ride technical off-camber sections, drop down and climb up short steep climbs, and more.

“This will be the third trophy event hosted by South Shields Velo Cycling Club and the last round before we host The National Championship, in January 2026.

“It’s great that we’re bringing people and the best riders from all around the country to South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”The site of of Gypsies Green is always remarked for how beautiful it is due to it being on the coast and right in front of the sea.

“The event will also be a nice opportunity to encourage others to take up cycling, especially as we’ll be doing a kids ride on the Sunday.

“It isn’t part of the National Trophy due to under 12s not being permitted to ride in the national event, whereas they do in our regional league events.

“So by us putting this on, they will have the opportunity to ride at a National Trophy event so hopefully it will encourage more youngsters to get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of races and timings for the event is as follows:

Saturday, October 26

Race 1: Masters 40-49 female (9.20am), Masters 50-59 female (9.21am), Masters 60+ female (09.22am).

Race 2: Masters 40-49 open (10.20am).

Race 3: Masters 50-59 open (11.40am), Masters 60+ open (11.41am).

Race 4: Youth U16 open (1.30pm).

Race 5: Youth U16 female (2.20pm), Youth U14 female (2.21pm).

Race 6: Youth U14 open (3.05pm).

Sunday, October 27

Race 7: Fun (9am).

Race 8: Junior open (10.50am)

Race 9: Junior female (11.45am).

Race 10: Elite female (1.40pm).

Race 11: Elite open (2.45pm).

You can keep up to date with South Shields Velo Cycling Club by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/southshieldsvelo.