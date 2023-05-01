Dale Meeks

Dale Meeks will not have a funeral, at his own request, but instead a celebration of his ‘bonkers’ life and work.

The South Shields native tragically passed away last month at the age of 48 from heart failure.

In the late actor’s memory, his family are also collecting donations for Mind Tyneside and Northumberland.

A notice published to John Duckworth Funeral Directors said: ‘Dale lived a wonderfully bonkers life and had a vast circle of friends. He brightened up many lives and the outpouring of love has been very moving and greatly appreciated.

‘He was talented, sharp-witted and made an impressive body of work throughout his acting career, including everything from West End musicals, soap opera, sitcom, TV dramas, leading his own blues band and touring pantomimes to church halls. Dale will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and he will be remembered as a unique personality who touched many hearts.’

The family is yet to announce a date for Dale’s celebration and details will be announced in due course.

