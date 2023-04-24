Dale Meeks: Tributes pour in for South Shields, Byker Grove and Emmerdale ‘legend’

Dale Meeks.

Yesterday it was announced South Shields native and actor Dale Meeks had tragically passed away at the age of 48.

Known for his roles in Byker Grove as a young lad, Emmerdale and, more recently, The Hunt for Raoul Moat, Dale was a much-loved and respected figure in British television.

Dale’s brother-in-law, Nick Boaden, led tributes on social media, posting to Facebook: ‘So unbelievably sad. Brother in Law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for. RIP Dale Meeks.

‘So much less to laugh about now you’re not there to share it with.Philip isn’t on Facebook but thanks everyone for all the beautiful messages and memories you have been sharing.

‘The support of Dale’s friends has been so incredibly strong over these chaotic, heartbreaking final hours, I can only stand in awe.’

Alongide family, tributes have poured in from co-workers and friends- with Ant and Dec leading the way.

The pair tweeted: ‘We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing. He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton ‘Burner’, the the arch nemesis of the Byker ‘Grovers’! A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad.’

Ex-Coronation Street actor and Family Fortunes presenter Les Dennis also posted his condolences to Twitter: ‘So terribly sad to hear of the passing of lovely @dalemeeks Did Panto with him in Sunderland. He was great company and so talented. Thoughts with his family and friends.’

South Shields-born journalist Kevin Maguire said: ‘A Shields lad, I remember Dale Meeks from Byker Gove and he’s in the Raoul Moat TV crime drama.

Gone far too soon. RIP.’

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck added: ‘So sorry and such a shock to hear about Shield’s own Dale Meeks.’

Actress Jill Dellow emotionally said: ‘I still can’t believe our friend and colleague Dale has passed away. When we last spoke a few weeks ago I said ‘Love ya’, and it’s true @dalemeeks you are loved, immeasurably and you’ll be hugely missed.’

Finally, Mark Grainger wrote: ‘Ah man, Dale Meeks has died. A bit of a local legend, a local theatre lad who ended up on Emmerdale. I was just saying how good it was to see him back on screens in the hunt for Raoul Moat too. What a shame.’