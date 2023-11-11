Dalton Park visited by Christmas characters as they host a festive market

The County Durham shopping centre is hosting a Christmas market this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seaham shopping destination, Dalton Park Outlet, have been hosting their very own Christmas market over this current weekend.

The outdoor ‘artisan’ Christmas market officially opened today (Saturday, November 11), and will continue tomorrow (Sunday, November 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can browse 38 North East traders, which includes food and drink vendors Fire Pit Pizza and Truffle Pig, The Merry Tipple and House of Ruhr.

There will also be plenty of businesses selling handmade gifts which will include Christmas decorations, candles, personalised keepsakes and doggy delights.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Making the experience fun for all of the family, Dalton Park will also be visited by special Christmas characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grinch will be there, giving away exciting treats, while elves will be hosting games and activities to keep the little ones entertained.

Although Dalton Park’s Christmas market will end this weekend, they have another special Christmas event lined up for next week.

On Thursday, November 16, the shopping centre will be visited by Buddy the Elf, who will have special presents to give to lucky visitors.