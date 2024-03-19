Danger driver continued on flat tyres after police used stinger on car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This danger driver continued on deflated tyres after police used a stinger device to try and stop his vehicle.

Officers deployed the spiked strip to bring Robert Coates' Audi car to a halt on November 23 last year because they believed it was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Newcastle Crown Court heard the factory worker, who had just bought the car but had no licence or insurance to drive it, tried to continue his journey to work despite the damage the stinger had caused to his tyres.

Footage shows, after a pursuit of more than ten minutes, which three police cars became involved in, officers performed a "boxing in" maneuver to bring Coates' car to a halt.

The court heard Coates had decided to drive the vehicle from Sunderland to Washington, Tyne and Wear, to start a night shift after his lift failed to show up.

Prosecutor Paul Cross told the court: "He was driving an Audi which police believed was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They stopped him with a stinger device. He stopped but then drove off."

Mr Cross said Coates continued driving despite having deflated tyres and told the court: "That is the feature that makes it dangerous."

The court heard Coates drove "mostly" within the speed limit and the route included country roads, which were not busy.

Mr Cross said Coates' vehicle did "swerve from side to side occasionally" and cross into the other lane but it was unlclear whether this was because of the damage or was his attempt to stop the police from overtaking.

Tests showed Coates had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coates, 35, of Galashields Road, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.

Judge Edward Bindloss told him: "Your lift didn't turn up and you decided, foolishly, to drive this car.

"You had no insurance and no licence.

"Police saw this vehicle and there was probably a mix up.

"They put a stinger device across which deflated your tyres. Thereafter, there was a police chase between you and your deflated tyres and up to three police cars."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Bindloss said no damage was caused and nobody was hurt.

The judge sentenced Coates, who has caring responsibilities, to nine months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, 150 hours unpaid work and a two year road ban with extended test requirement.