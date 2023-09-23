Date announced for when South Shields’ Wilko store will close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilko has long been a mainstay of UK high streets for decades, but in August it was announced the company would be appointing administrators as it was seeking a buyer following a period of difficult trading conditions.

Although B&M and Poundland bought a series of Wilko stores at the start of September, many more will be closing throughout the month - including those in South Tyneside and the wider North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, September 19 the Jarrow branch of the store shut its doors for the final time under the name and the final date for the South Shields branch has also been announced as part of the closure process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

It has been confirmed the Market Place shop will be closing for the final time on Wednesday, September 27. This will be the same day as other North East shops in Blyth, Chester le Street and Hartlepool.

Although Wilko will no longer be a name on the UK high street, the deal with Poundland will see a series of shops remain under new names. In the North East this includes Alnwick, Cramlington, Gateshead, Jarrow, Peterlee and Seaham as well as the South Shields site.