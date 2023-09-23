News you can trust since 1849
Date announced for when South Shields’ Wilko store will close

Both South Tyneside stores are closing this month.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Wilko has long been a mainstay of UK high streets for decades, but in August it was announced the company would be appointing administrators as it was seeking a buyer following a period of difficult trading conditions.

Although B&M and Poundland bought a series of Wilko stores at the start of September, many more will be closing throughout the month - including those in South Tyneside and the wider North East.

On Tuesday, September 19 the Jarrow branch of the store shut its doors for the final time under the name and the final date for the South Shields branch has also been announced as part of the closure process.

It has been confirmed the Market Place shop will be closing for the final time on Wednesday, September 27. This will be the same day as other North East shops in Blyth, Chester le Street and Hartlepool.

Although Wilko will no longer be a name on the UK high street, the deal with Poundland will see a series of shops remain under new names. In the North East this includes Alnwick, Cramlington, Gateshead, Jarrow, Peterlee and Seaham as well as the South Shields site.

There is hope that staff currently working at these sites may see similar roles under the new name and ownership.

