Daughter leads family tribute to South Shields singing dad

Colin Watling was well-known in South Shields for singing in local pubs and clubs.

A woman from South Shields is paying tribute to her father, Colin Watling who sadly passed away aged 65.

Colin became a well-known figure in South Shields, due to singing in the pubs and clubs across the North East in the 1970s to mid-2000s.

According to Colin’s daughter Corrina, Colin and his brother-in-law sang in a country music duo, with a residency in the Grey Hen pub in the 1980s, performing when the pub hosted Country and Western nights.

Corrina’s grandfather also performed with Colin and his brother-in-law, and the trio would raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

During his life, Colin made an impact on many due to his charitable nature and great singing.

In 2006, Colin raised money for a six-year-old from Northumberland, who was fighting a courageous battle against a brain tumour.

As part of his fundraising for the youngster, Colin released a CD of four songs, titled The Best of Friends which was priced at £4.99.

Colin was also a huge fan of Hollywood actor Tyrone Power, and got to travel to the States to meet with Power’s family, and was invited to attend a memorial service to Power in 2006.

Colin Watling

During his trip to America, Colin was able to show off his musical talents by playing piano at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Colin sadly passed away on Wednesday, April 24 at the age of 65.

Colin’s grown-up children, Corrina, Joy, Shaun, and Beverley said of their father: “He was a very loving dad, and he loved his grandkids.