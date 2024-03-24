David Walliams’ Awful Auntie to head to Sunderland Empire for half-term fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Walliams’ Awful Auntie is performing at the Sunderland Empire just in time for the Easter holidays, providing half-term fun for youngsters in the region.

Based on the book of the same name which was released in 2014, the live show of Awful Auntie tells the story of Lady Stella Saxby, the sole heir to Saxby Hall, who lives with her ‘awful’ Aunt Alberta, who is determined to get her hands on Stella’s inheritance.

Awful Auntie is Walliams’ seventh children’s book, following his debut novel The Boy in The Dress in 2008.

The Birmingham Stage Company will be bringing the story of Awful Auntie to life in the form of a live theatre show, following the success of their previous live productions of David Walliams’ children's books which included Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and Demon Dentist.

David Walliams said: “The BSC’s live shows of my books are always brilliant - I can’t wait for the fun to begin again! It’s going to be a hoot!”

The adventure-filled production is directed by Neal Foster, who is also the manager of the Birmingham Stage Company. Neal will also be adding to his duties by taking on the titular role of the ‘Awful Auntie’ (Aunt Alberta) in the upcoming show.

Neal will be joined by Annie Cordoni, who will play the lead role of Lady Stella Saxby, as well as Matthew Alllen who will play the role of supporting character Soot.

Awful Auntie

Awful Auntie will be at the Sunderland Empire from Thursday, April 4 and will run until Sunday, April 7. Each date will have two shows, at 2.30pm and 6.30pm, with the exception of Sunday, April 7 when the show will take place at 11am.

Tickets start from £13 per person, and are priced based on seat location in the Sunderland Empire venue.