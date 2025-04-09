Daytime clubbing event is set to bring the 90s back to South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A daytime clubbing event is coming to South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Shields daytime clubbing event is inviting members of the public to relive the glory days of the 1990s as a big nostalgia hit comes to the town centre.

Taking place at The Mile, on Brigham Place, on Sunday, May 25, between 4pm and 8pm, the event will see DJs who played at the town’s clubs back in the 90s getting back behind the decks once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser David Sharp has told the Shields Gazette that he is expecting 1,000 people to attend the event - with 500 free tickets having already been snapped up in 90 minutes on Wednesday, April 9.

The Mile, on Brigham Place, in South Shields is set to play host to daytime clubbing event. | Google Maps

He said: “This is becoming popular all over the country at the minute and it is basically so people can relive the glory days of the 90s by playing all the old tunes that they are familiar with but everyone will be able to get home and be in bed by 9pm.

“I used to be DJ in South Shields years ago and like everyone else, I’ve seen the decline of the town’s nightlife so I wanted to breathe a bit of life and excitement back into the town.

“This will allow people to spend time with their friends in a safe and authentic environment because we are using the same DJs in the clubs for this that were there originally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m trying to keep the event affordable because everyone is feeling the pinch so I really want to put on something that is accessible to everybody just so people can go out and have fun.”

David has confirmed that he will be releasing another 300 tickets on Saturday, May 12, at 10am.

The tickets will cost £5 per person and will be available by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/events/639656372178187.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.