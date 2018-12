There have been delays on the A19 this morning due to a broken down vehicle.

It happened on the northbound side of the road close to the A690 exit at the Herrington Interchange in Sunderland.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A19 Northbound delays will be starting to ease as the broken down vehicle near to the A690 exit has been moved into the hard shoulder and is waiting to be recovered with traffic moving once again."