A lane on the busy A19 road has been blocked following a three-vehicle crash this morning.

It happened on the northbound side of the road just before the Doxford Park junction.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

There have been no reports of any injuries as yet.

NE Traffice News tweeted: "A19 Northbound delays prior to the A690 Durham - Doxford Park junction and lane two blocked after a three vehicle collision.

"Emergency services at scene."