Delays on Metro system due to withdrawn train

Passengers on the Metro system face delays this morning due to a train being withdrawn.

Trains between South Hylton in Sunderland and Pelaw face a gap of up to 20 minutes because of the decision.

The service tweeted: "We have a gap in the service of up to 20 mins to trains running between South Hylton and Pelaw due to a train being withdrawn.

"There is a gap in service, the 06:48 train is not running.

"The 07:00 train is running as normal, as are the trains following it.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."