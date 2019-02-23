Delays on Metro to and from South Shields after train withdrawn from service

Metro users are facing delays of up to 25 minutes between Newcastle and South Shields due to a train being withdrawn from service.

The delays will then affect the South Shields to South Gosforth service.

Metro has apologised for the disruption.

And has recently tweeted: "We currently have a gap in service between Pelaw and South Shields and South Shields and South Gosforth of up to 25 minutes due to a train being withdrawn. Metro apologise for the disruption to your journey.