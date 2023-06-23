South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the former Central Library, on Prince George Square, will be brought down as the site has been earmarked for student accommodation.

The site is the last one to be demolished to facilitate South Tyneside College’s proposed move to South Shields town centre from its current Westoe location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building has been disused since 2016 following the opening of The Word on Market Place.

Cllr Margaret Meling, the lead member for Economic Growth and Transport, has highlighted that relocating South Tyneside College will boost footfall to South Shields town centre.

The former Central Library building is set to be demolished. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

She said: “We know there is overwhelming public support for the college’s proposed move into the town centre and for the last couple of years we’ve been assembling the sites needed to free up land for the development.

“This building has been empty for several years now so I think people will be excited to see some progress on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Diversifying and boosting footfall is crucial; times have changed and we know we can’t rely solely on traditional retail anymore.

“A relocated college would bring in thousands of additional people, leading to a livelier town centre which will benefit businesses.

“This is about looking to the future and, together, shaping a vibrant town centre that appeals to all generations.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, South Tyneside Council carried out the ‘Our South Shields Conversation’ to consult local people about the future of the town.

Out of the 1,300 residents who responded to the survey, more than 80% supported the proposed college relocation.

A planning application is due to be submitted to create a modern campus that spans across King Street and Barrington Street, with student accommodation located on the old library site.

Plans will also include the refurbishment of the Grade II listed Barrington Street building, highways improvements and green spaces.

A CGI of how the proposed student accommodation could look. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The demolition of the Central Library will be carried out by MGL Demolition and is estiminated to take around six months to complete.

The work will start with an internal stripout and asbestos removal, with the demolition of the concrete structure set to start at the end of the bird nesting season.