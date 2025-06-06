Department for Education data reveals number of children eligible for free school meals in South Tyneside

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:30 BST
The Government says that thousands of children from struggling households had been missing out on free school mealsThe Government says that thousands of children from struggling households had been missing out on free school meals
The Government says that thousands of children from struggling households had been missing out on free school meals | (Image: National World/Getty/Adobe Stock)
New data published by the Department for Education has revealed the proportion and total number of children eligible for free school meals in South Tyneside.

Following the government’s announcement that any child in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be able to claim free school meals from September 2026 onwards, data from January 2025 released by the Department for Education demonstrates how many children in each area of the country qualify.

To qualify for Universal Credit, a household’s income must currently be less than £7,400 annually, with the latest change set to include a further 500,000 pupils in the free school lunches scheme, according to the government.

The Food Foundation says it's concerning children are being served so much processed meat in school mealsThe Food Foundation says it's concerning children are being served so much processed meat in school meals
The Food Foundation says it's concerning children are being served so much processed meat in school meals | (Image: National World/Getty)

As a result of the changes, some 7,703 children in South Tyneside representing 33.4% of the population now qualify for free school meals.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government have said that the alternations to the qualifications for free school meals will save eligible families £500 a year and lift 100,000 children out of poverty - something the Prime Minister calls a ‘down payment’ on the future and on the government’s wider child poverty strategy.

