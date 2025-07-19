Newcastle International Airport.

More than half of UK airports have either introduced or raised drop-off fees for drivers over the past year, while most of the busiest airports across the EU continue to offer the service for free, according to new research.

An analysis by the RAC revealed that 11 out of 20 UK airports have increased their “kiss and fly” charges – fees applied for dropping passengers off as close to the terminal as possible – since last summer.

Belfast City, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Heathrow, Liverpool John Lennon, Newcastle, and Southampton each raised their fees by £1. Leeds Bradford and Glasgow both added 50p to their charges. Cardiff, which had previously not charged for drop-offs, introduced a £3 fee. Luton, which had no drop-off area last summer due to a car park fire, now charges £5.

The RAC found that eight of the 10 busiest airports in the EU, including Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, and Madrid, still allow free passenger drop-offs.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis commented that these increases at UK airports are ‘all the more depressing,’ adding: “The sky really does seem to be the limit when it comes to the amount drivers get charged for making the briefest of stops to let friends or loved ones out to catch a flight.”

Dennis explained that passengers are often dropped off because they are carrying heavy or bulky luggage, making public transport ‘can be impractical.’

He noted that while many UK airports do offer free drop-off options, these are typically located in car parks that require either a walk or a shuttle bus to reach the terminal. However, he pointed out that these areas are ‘often well away from the terminal’ and that drivers trying to assist passengers with their bags may “often end up overstaying the free period.”

He also raised concerns about the increasing shift from traditional on-site payment systems to barrier-less systems that require payment online or via phone.

“Anyone who doesn’t notice the change or simply forgets to pay will inevitably be stung with a very unwelcome parking charge notice,” he said.

Among all the UK airports examined, only London City still permits free drop-offs directly outside its terminal.

Meanwhile, charges at Aberdeen, Belfast International, Bournemouth, East Midlands, Manchester, and Stansted remained unchanged.

Karen Dee, chief executive of trade association AirportsUK, stated: “All airports offer a free drop-off facility. They also have a wide variety of options to suit all passengers’ needs, including premium drop-off in front of the terminal building for those who wish to use that.

“Where fees are charged, this helps airports manage and reduce congestion, noise, carbon emissions and air pollution for local communities, something that they are mandated to do by the Government and local authorities.

“These charges are a part of the airport business model and help enable the provision of the widest variety of flights from the airport.”