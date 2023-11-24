The deputy leader of South Tyneside Council is stepping down from her role as chair of governors at Epinay School after 13 years.

During her time as chair of governors, Cllr Huntley has fought to keep the school open and helped to facilitate the school's relocation from Jarrow to the site of the former South Shields School, on Nevinson Avenue, last year.

Audrey is stepping down from her role after she was named as South Tyneside Council's deputy leader earlier this year - a role that she needs to focus on full time.

To mark her 13 years of voluntary service to the school, Cllr Huntley was presented with a plaque on Friday, November 24, as the school renamed its assembly hall to "Huntley Hall".

She said: "It is really emotional but my heart is with this amazing school, led by an amazing team and Mr Rue has taken this school beyond any of my expectations.

"I'm really sad to leave, however, I know I've left it in really good hands with the new chair and vice chair who will continue the legacy of Epinay.

"The nicest thing about handing the legacy on is that the school has came through Ofsted with an 'Outstanding' in every category but I'm not surprised, it is an amazing school.

"It is lovely to be able to hand it on but it is time for somebody else to take it forward and continue the work.

"The role as deputy leader has made me be able to see the world beyond Epinay and how we can look to improve things for every school in the borough."

Head teacher Chris Rue has vowed to keep the school's high standards in place as it moves on without Audrey.

He commented: "It is a day of mixed emotions, it is really sad moment but also a happy one because where we are is ultimately where Audrey wanted to put us in a facility like what we've got.

"She had led the way for us so it is a celebration from my point of view for what she has done for the school.

"To leave on a high is the icing on the cake for both her and us, I wouldn't have wanted her to leave in any other way.

"She was a major part of the recent Ofsted inspection and has left us in a really good place.