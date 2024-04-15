'Devastated' - South Shields' players send heartfelt message to injured fans after A1 smash
South Shields Football Club’s first team squad have sent a ‘get well soon’ message to all the supporters involved in a crash at the weekend.
Supporters were involved in a serious car accident as they travelled back from their 3-2 defeat at Tamworth.
Confirming the news, National Highways said there had been a “serious collision involving an overturned vehicle” which closed the A1 near Darrington on Saturday afternoon (April 13).
17 people were confirmed injured and taken to different hospitals in Yorkshire, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in attendance. There are no reported fatalities at this time according to emergency services.
It was confirmed by the club, their fans were on board the minibus involved in the smash.
On Saturday, in a statement, the club said: “Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today’s game.
“At this moment of time we have no further details, however we hope everyone is safe and recovering.”
On Monday, the club updated their social media with a message for those impacted by the accident.
The online statement, read: “Everyone at South Shields Football Club would like to express their support to those affected by the events of Saturday evening. “Here is a personal message from the team to show our support and to express our thoughts to our supporters.”
The post was followed up by a video message, led by skipper Blair Adams.
In the short video, Adams stood with the rest of the Mariners’ first-team squad, passing on a message to fans involved in the crash.
He said: “Hi everyone, we just wanted to send you a message to wish you all the best on your recovery.
“We were devastated to hear the news on Saturday and hopefully you’re back at the First Cloud to take in a game son. All the best.”