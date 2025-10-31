Devastation as a fire rips through a popular South Shields Halloween display

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 31st Oct 2025, 08:07 GMT
The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025
Photos show the extent of the damage at Stan’s Halloween display.

Members of the public have taken to social media to express their heartbreak for Stan Yanetta after his annual Halloween display, on Heaton Gardens, in South Shields, burnt down.

The Shields Gazette understands that the incident took place overnight (Thursday, October 30/Friday, October 31).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stan's annual Halloween display has been destroyed by a fire.placeholder image
Stan's annual Halloween display has been destroyed by a fire. | Iconic Media Group

The yearly display always manages to attract a crowd from right across the North East, all while raising money for worthy causes.

For 2025, the display was raising money for South Shields-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) and Sunderland-based Pawz for Thought.

Read South Tyneside’s news and sport headlines on the go with our free email newsletters - sign up

The level of destruction can be clearly seen, with many of the props used in the display destroyed by the blaze.

The Shields Gazette has contacted Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and Northumbria Police for a comment.

More to follow.

Related topics:South ShieldsHalloweenFireTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue ServiceNorthumbria Police
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice