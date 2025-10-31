Devastation as a fire rips through a popular South Shields Halloween display
Members of the public have taken to social media to express their heartbreak for Stan Yanetta after his annual Halloween display, on Heaton Gardens, in South Shields, burnt down.
The Shields Gazette understands that the incident took place overnight (Thursday, October 30/Friday, October 31).
The yearly display always manages to attract a crowd from right across the North East, all while raising money for worthy causes.
For 2025, the display was raising money for South Shields-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) and Sunderland-based Pawz for Thought.
The level of destruction can be clearly seen, with many of the props used in the display destroyed by the blaze.
The Shields Gazette has contacted Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and Northumbria Police for a comment.
More to follow.