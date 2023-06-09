Dicksons celebrate 70 years with creation of limited edition pie

Family run butchers, Dicksons will be celebrating 70 years of providing delicious food to the North East this month.

To mark the momentous occasion, the northern delicacy have created a limited edition pie, which is made up of iconic North East favourite flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Shields based firm was established in 1953 by Michael Irwin and his wife Helen Dickson, and went on to become the largest family-owned food manufacturer and retailer in the North East.

The directors of Dicksons decided the best way to celebrate their 70 year anniversary was to create a special pie, incorporating traditional North East ingredients, ham and pease pudding.

Pease pudding has been a North East favourite since the 14th century, and is usually enjoyed in Dickson’s famous saveloy dip.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dicksons were keen to pay homage to their past with their new limited edition ham and pease pudding pie.

The granddaughter of Dicksons founders, Elena Dickson said: “Pease pudding is such an iconic dish which has been enjoyed by the people of the North East for hundreds of years.

“With this being such a special year for us we knew we wanted to launch a new product which would also tie in with our past.

“We felt a pie, containing pease pudding and chunks of ham, would be a twist on the already classic combination, and be perfect to mark our 70th birthday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Production trails of the pie were carried out this year at a selection of their stores across Tyne and Wear. The trials were hailed as a success by customers, so Dicksons made the decision to release the pie and a puff pastry slice version of it for a limited time.

The 70th anniversary ham and pease pudding pie is available to buy in stores now.

Elena said: “Some lucky customers have already tried and tasted our anniversary pie and, with the feedback we received, we knew we were onto a winner.

She added: “It’s not every day you get to celebrate 70 years in business with such a tasty treat.”

The 70th anniversary ham and pease pudding pie was officially released in Dicksons stores on Monday, June 5. The pie is 400g in weight and is priced at £3.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad