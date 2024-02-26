Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside disability charity is set to close after almost 30 years of helping people due to lack of funding.

BLISS=Ability, is an inclusive, user-led disability organisation providing activities and services to adults and young people living in South Tyneside.

The charity based in New Green Street in South Shields was set up in 1995 and has provided vital support for so many during that time.

However the charity took to social media this morning to announce it would be closing next month.

The charity offers training courses, Health and Wellbeing courses and activities, IT and digital media training and ‘drop-ins’, and volunteer training and opportunities.

Posting the news on social media, the statement read: "It is with regret and disappointment that we must announce that BLISS=Ability Ltd will be closing on 27th March 2024 due to lack of funding.

"The Building in New Green Street will close to the public on Monday 11th March; however, staff will be available for telephone enquiries and for appointments up to 27 March 2024.

"Current beneficiaries and volunteers will receive support to access alternative service provision by 27 March 2024.

"The charity has provided accessible information, advocacy, training, and other activities, to thousands of people, aimed at enhancing people’s overall health and wellbeing, and, to enable people with a disability to live independently.

"To provide good, quality services BLISS=Ability continued to develop its portfolio of activities to meet the needs of the beneficiaries, and worked in partnership with many organisations across South Tyneside, and in alliance with South Tyneside Council.