Disabled woman fined following 'unclear parking rules' in South Shields town centre

A South Tyneside woman has expressed her surprise at being fined following the discovery that a Council-run car park is now under private management.

Tracey Wilkinson, from South Shields, has told the Shields Gazette of her surprise after she received a car parking fine despite parking being free for disabled people.

The 54-year-old had parked in a disabled bay at the Garden Lane car park, in South Shields town centre, and displayed her blue badge on Sunday, October 8.

A few days later, a £100 fine arrived in the post and when she challenged it, she discovered that the car park was no longer under the control of South Tyneside Council and is now managed by Euro Car Parks.

Tracey contested the fine but the company stated that it had to be paid due to parking for disabled people at Garden Lane no longer being free under their management.

She feels that South Tyneside Council should have informed residents that the car park was under private management and the rules had changed.

Garden Lane car park is now managed by Euro Car Parks, a private company. Photo: Google Maps.

Tracey said: "I was very surprised when I got the fine as I wasn't aware that the car park was not managed by the Council anymore.

"There wasn't any signs put up on October 8 when I was there to say that it was no longer free.

"I don't think anyone is aware that it isn't managed by South Tyneside Council anymore, I feel that they should be informing residents that it is no longer free.

"I've been back since and there is signs there now but I still think that people realise as I've sat in Costa and watched people park up and walk away without paying for a ticket.

"The fine was £100 but the company reduced it to £60 because I paid it within 14 days but I'm not happy about it.

"I would have happily paid for a ticket but it just feels like the Council are going out of their way to create problems for people."

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that it never owned the Garden Lane car park and was only enforcing parking measures on behalf of the land owner.

A spokesperson for the Council commented: “Although Garden Lane Car Park is not council-owned land, the Council has carried out parking enforcement on behalf of the land agents representing the private Waterloo Square shopping development.

“This arrangement was terminated from 10 September 2023 following instruction from the land agents exercising their powers to change their enforcement operator.

“As a result, the Council removed all machines and signs, with the land agents bringing in a private operator to enforce their car park going forward.

“As the car park is no longer under Council enforcement, any enquiries should now be directed to the land agent and Euro Car Parks.”

You can find all South Tyneside Council-owned car parks in South Shields town centre by clicking here.