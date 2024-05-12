Discovery Museum to host first-ever card show and collectors fair in the North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Newcastle museum is hosting the event to celebrate the hobby of card enthusiasts.

Newcastle’s Discovery Museum is set to host its first-ever Newcastle Card Show and Collectors Fair.

On Saturday, June 8, the legendary museum which is located on Blandford Square near the city centre, will be hosting the collectors’ card fair, which will see card enthusiasts gather to celebrate their hobby.

The show and fair will be held within the Discovery Museum’s Great Hall, where card enthusiasts of all ages will be able to purchase cards such as; sports, Pokemon, Yu-gi-oh and many more.

The museum has decided to host the event following a rise in popularity in card shows across the UK. However, this is the first of its kind to be held in the North East.

Ash Tiernan, organiser of the Newcastle Card Show, who is an online and social media Pokémon content creator under the name @Golden_Gibbon_ said: “We had two sell-out events in 2023 at a smaller location, so needed a special space to expand the show as it was so popular. Discovery Museum is the perfect venue as its home to so many objects and collections already.

“We want people to bring their trade binder and their favourite decks – there’ll be a dedicated social area where people can meet other collectors, make some trades and maybe have a game or two!”

“I’ve also curated a cabinet of collector’s cards from Discovery Museum’s collection, which is now on display on the ground floor, featuring old tobacco cards, sports cards and vintage sealed Pokémon, showcasing how the collecting hobby evolved into what it is today. We’re really excited to have the show at Discovery Museum.”

Ticket prices start from £6 per adult and £3 per child. Each child attending the event will be given a mini-tin on entry, which they can full from Newcastle Card Show’s community-donation rummage box, completely free of charge,