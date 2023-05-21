Disney On Ice is returning to Newcastle to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary

The popular show is returning to the North East and will run from Wednesday, December 6, to Sunday, December 10.

For the first time in the UK, Encanto will be featured in the ice show as Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Families will get to be part of the action as the show ventures through Disney stories as it shares memorable moments from treasured tales.

Disney On Ice is returning to the Utilita Arena in Newcastle this December.

As well as Encanto, characters from Moana, Finding Nemo, Frozen, Toy Story and more will be featured in the performance.

Caroline Ginnane, general manager of the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, has expressed her joy at being able to bring the popular Disney On Ice show back to the region.

She said: “We are always delighted to host Disney On Ice here at the arena, and this year’s show is a particularly special celebration heralding Disney’s 100th anniversary.

“Seeing Encanto for the first time on ice will be a real treat, as well as much loved audience favourites including Moana, Frozen and Toy Story.

Characters from Encanto will be featured in the ice show for the first time.

“It’s always heart-warming to see families making special memories, singing and dancing along with favourite Disney stars in an enchanting ice spectacular which has become an exciting pre-Christmas treat here at Utilita Arena Newcastle.”

Steven Armstrong, regional vice-president of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, has given families an idea of what they can expect from the show this December.

He added: “This year’s show is an extraordinary celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, where Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy invite guests to relive magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, world-class skating and amazing stunts.

The show will feature characters from Moana, Finding Nemo, Frozen, Toy Story and more.

“Disney On Ice always receives a tremendous reception in Newcastle, and we are looking forward to the big party in December.”

Tickets for Disney On Ice are on general sale from Friday, May 26, at www.disneyonice.co.uk.