Disney’s Aladdin to perform at Sunderland Empire with North East actor in lead role

The first ever UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s hit Broadway and West End musical is set to arrive at Sunderland Empire on Thursday, February 15 2024 to the delight of the North East theatre-goers.

Based on the hit 1992 animated film starring Robin Williams in the voice role of Genie, the musical theatre production of Aladdin will bring new songs courtesy of multi-award winning composer Alan Menken.

The critically acclaimed musical will open the tour in Edinburgh later this year, before arriving in Sunderland in 2024 on Thursday, February 15 and will run until Sunday, March 10.

Disney Theatrical Productions have now announced who will be performing in the production, with a Sunderland-born actor in a lead role.

Adam Strong from Sunderland, who has starred in the likes of Rock of Ages, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, We Will Rock You and Jesus Christ Superstar will be taking on the Disney villain role as Jafar.

The North East actor, who studied at the London School of Musical Theatre also has film and television credits to his name, and has appeared on ITV’s The Voice and Britain’s Got Talent.

Strong will be joined by Yeukayi Ushe as Genie, Gavin Adams as Aladdin and Desmonda Cathabel as Jasmine.

Yekayi Ushe said: "I remember when I first watched Disney’s animated feature of Aladdin as a child, singing along to those timeless songs and watching in awe at the comedic stylings of Robin Williams. Now I get to take that brilliant, bold, and beloved Genie envisaged by such brilliant creators and bring him to life in this spectacular, all singing, all dancing live stage version, going on a UK tour for the first time.”

Gavin Adams, who will be starring as Aladdin said: “I am delighted to be making my theatrical debut in such an iconic role, a real diamond in the rough whose aspirations and heart make him a true loveable hero. Come and join us on this magic carpet ride! We can’t wait to see you.”