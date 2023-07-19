DJ Jax Jones gives Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall fans an update on solo music

One of the biggest DJs in the UK at the moment, Jax Jones, has provided fans of Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall with an update on her solo career, in an exclusive interview with Official Charts UK.

Despite Jade’s former band mates Leigh-Anne Pinnock releasing her debut single Don’t Say Love in June of this year, and Perrie Edwards officially announcing that she is working on her upcoming album - Jade has remained tight lipped about her own solo music.

The 30-year-old from South Shields originally auditioned as a solo artist on The X Factor in 2011, before being put together with Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jesy Nelson to form Little Mix, going on to become the first group to win the show.

The girl group enjoyed 11 incredibly successful years together (although Jesy departed the group in 2020), but decided to call time on Little Mix in 2022, after their final tour together. The remaining three members of Little Mix did not rule out getting back together in the future, but wanted to embark on hiatus to focus on solo projects and music, as well as spend time with their families.

In 2021, Jade and DJ Jax Jones revealed that they had been working together in the music studio, but we are yet to hear of any collaboration between the two hit-makers.

However, in a recent interview with Official Charts UK, Jax Jones - who is known for his collabs with the likes of MNEK, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha and Jess Glynne to name a few, shared that Jade is waiting to release music, to ensure it is perfect.

He said: “Me and her have very similar tastes. I just send her music and she’s like, ‘I love all of it. I’m gonna release all of these. So…what do we do?!”

He continued; "I know that she needs and wants to make [her solo music] perfect. She wants it all to evolve at the right speed. It would be really selfish of me to say, Jade, let’s just get this out.”