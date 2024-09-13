Do you remember these nostalgic South Tyneside scenes from the late 1980s?

Dancers, The Drifters and dedicated artists – we’ve got it all in a flashback to South Tyneside in the late 1980s.

Here are nine photos you might remember if you lived in South Tyneside between 1986 and 1989.

It’s the era of Roseanne and the Wonder Years on TV and Tiffany in the charts.

Back in the borough, we had scenes from Bents Park, South Shields Cricket Club and Simonside Junior Mixed School.

Read on if you want to find out more

1 . Everyone join in! Staff of Woolworths store in South Shields conga their way round the South Marine Park lake for Sport Relief in May 1986. Did you take part? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Cheers to the memories An August 1988 scene and it shows customers and staff at the New Ferry Tavern, South Shields. Who do you recognise? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . So artistic in Simonside Pupils from Simonside Junior Mixed Infant School with their end of term artwork in July 1989. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales