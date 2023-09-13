Dog beach bans: When are dogs allowed back on South Tyneside beaches in 2023?

Watch more videos on Shots!

As the summer starts to wind down, the thoughts of dog owners are moving to the day they can take their four legged friends to some of the area’s most popular beaches again.

Restrictions on when dogs can be on beaches mean some coastline walks are unable to happen due to the Dog Exclusion Order which is currently in force.

When are dogs banned from being on beaches in South Tyneside?

The ban started on Monday, May 1 and currently remains in place with the order coming to an end on Saturday, September 30.

Dog beach bans: When are dogs banned from South Tyneside beaches in 2023? (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Which beaches have not allowed dogs over the summer months?

According to South Tyneside Council, dogs are not allowed on Sandhaven Beach between May and the end of September between 8am and 6pm. This starts at South Shields pier and runs to Trow Point at the southern end of the beach.

They are however allowed on Littlehaven Beach and Marsden Beach throughout the year.

Why are dogs banned on some UK beaches in the summer?

The rules are due to the Dog Exclusion Order 2009 which applies to various beaches and children’s play areas throughout the summer months.

Under the rules, those who go in these areas with their dogs can be fined £75 if they violate the law. Some smaller bays and beaches have fewer restrictions, although dogs are forbidden from going on large beaches which attract big crowds.