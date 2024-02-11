Dog beach bans: When are dogs banned from South Tyneside beaches in 2024?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warm weather may feel like a lifetime away at the moment, but the thoughts of dog owners are swiftly moving to where they can walk their four legged friends on longer, brighter evenings.

Restrictions on when dogs can be on some beaches across South Tyneside mean any coastline walks will need to happen before the Dog Exclusion Order comes into force.

When are dogs banned from being on beaches in South Tyneside?

From Wednesday, May 1 no dogs will be permitted on selected beaches along the North East coast.

The order comes to an end on Monday, September 30 when dogs can return to all beaches across the region.

Which South Tyneside beaches will dogs be banned from over the summer months?

According to South Tyneside Council, dogs are not allowed on Sandhaven Beach between May and the end of September between 8am and 6pm. This starts at South Shields pier and runs to Trow Point at the southern end of the beach.

They are however allowed on nearby Littlehaven Beach and Marsden Beach throughout the year.

Why are dogs banned from beaches?

The ruling is due to the Dog Exclusion Order 2009 which applies to beaches and children's play areas throughout the summer months.