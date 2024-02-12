Dog dies after falling from cliffs in South Tyneside
A dog has died after falling from the cliffs in South Tyneside this morning.
Emergency services were called to Frenchman's Bay in South Shields shortly after 7.30am today, Monday, February 12.
A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) statement said: "The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to a report of a dog over the cliffs at Frenchman's Bay.
"Teams set up their rope rescue equipment and our technician was lowered to recover it, unfortunately the dog was deceased.
"We then took the dog and a very upset owner back to his car."