Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have over 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Here we have 10 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for the end of summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Frankie (Tibetan Mastiff)
Frankie is a sweet young girl who is looking for a home that will help her build in confidence. She can share her home with another calm pooch and it will be ideal for her family to work on building her social skills around other dogs too. She can share her home with children who are aged 12 and over that will give her the time and space she needs to settle in and are comfortable around larger breeds. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Riley (Lurcher cross)
Riley is a super sweet boy who can become overwhelmed in new situations and does lack confidence initially. Once Riley comes out of his shell, he is a super playful and loves a game of fetch with his ball. He would be best suited to an adult only home with a maximum of two people in the home who are willing to carry on his training. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Frazer (Belgian Shepherd Dog)
Frazer will suit an active family who are into doing training and activities with their dog. He’ll need to learn the basics of home life as well as house training. He’ll need plenty of time devoted to his needs to keep him mentally and physically entertained. Frazer can lack confidence initially so new experiences should be introduced gradually. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Tia (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
Lovely senior pooch Tia is on the lookout for her pawfect retirement pad! She would like a home that will have someone around for her initially and then build up any time spent alone very gradually. She could share her home with another quiet pooch who won't be too much for her but will just as happily be the only dog in the home. | Dogs Trust Darlington
