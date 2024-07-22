1 . Frankie (Tibetan Mastiff)

Frankie is a sweet young girl who is looking for a home that will help her build in confidence. She can share her home with another calm pooch and it will be ideal for her family to work on building her social skills around other dogs too. She can share her home with children who are aged 12 and over that will give her the time and space she needs to settle in and are comfortable around larger breeds. | Dogs Trust Darlington