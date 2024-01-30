Dogs Trust: 13 adorable dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

There are so many puppies in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Here are just 13 of the dogs searching for a forever home this January.
1. Daisy (Cocker Spaniel Cross, one year)
Daisy is an adorable 1 year old Spaniel Cross. She has a medical condition that affects her eyes and she is almost blind. Due to this, she is looking for a quiet, predictable environment. She could live with older children that will allow her to have her space, if she needs it. She will need an enclosed garden that she can run around and play with her toys in. She is looking for a home as the only pet. Daisy is a really affectionate girl. She is currently off site in a foster home and she loves nothing more than snuggling up on the sofa with her foster carers. She is looking for understanding owners that will help her build her confidence, as she can be worried by new environments and loud noises. She is a very clever girl and loves learning new things. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bella (Lurcher, one-two years)
Bella is a young and bouncy lady who is full of life. A game of tug of war with her toys with her foster carers is her favourite thing to do or she can happily entertain herself with her toys. Bella is recovering from recent orthopaedic surgery and starting to build up going for walks with her foster carers gradually. She enjoys a mad 10mins zoomies like most young lurchers. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Ludo (Great Dane Cross, eight years)
Ludo is a fun 8 year old Great Dane cross who loves to play with toys but can sometimes be reluctant to relinquish them so swaps will need to be done while playing. As he is a big lad, he can be strong on lead so would benefit from having some loose lead training. Ludo is looking for a family that will give him the love and affection that he deserves. You won’t be applying for a specific dog, but you can tell us what type of dog you’re looking for. You can also add up to four favourites to your application to give us an idea of the dogs you like, so we can consider you for similar dogs. Once you’ve submitted your application, we can’t change or update your favourites. Adding a dog to your application is not a reservation but a guide for us to find you a match. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Bow (Shar Pei, five years)
Bow is a lovely 5-year-old Sharpei who will need a family that will be around for her to help her settle into her new home and gradually increase any time spent alone in a pawsitive way. She will happily go for potters with quiet dogs but would prefer to be the only pampered pooch in the home to soak up all the attention for herself. Bow can live with secondary school aged children who are aged 14+ who will give Bow the time and patience she needs to settle in to her new environment. Adopters will need to visit Bow at the centre a few times before taking her home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington