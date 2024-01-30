Dogs Trust: 13 adorable dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

1 . Daisy (Cocker Spaniel Cross, one year)

Daisy is an adorable 1 year old Spaniel Cross. She has a medical condition that affects her eyes and she is almost blind. Due to this, she is looking for a quiet, predictable environment. She could live with older children that will allow her to have her space, if she needs it. She will need an enclosed garden that she can run around and play with her toys in. She is looking for a home as the only pet. Daisy is a really affectionate girl. She is currently off site in a foster home and she loves nothing more than snuggling up on the sofa with her foster carers. She is looking for understanding owners that will help her build her confidence, as she can be worried by new environments and loud noises. She is a very clever girl and loves learning new things. Photo: Dogs Trust