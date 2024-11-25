Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Edinburgh
2. Rosco (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Rosco is a young pup who is still learning all about the world. He’ll need his family to help him with his basic training along with building up any time on his own and a refresher with house training. He’ll be best suited to being the only pet in the home but would love to keep up his social skills with other dogs when out on walks | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Maximus (Pointer Cross)
Maximus is a bouncy boy who has a very happy and playful nature. He adores his toy time and really enjoys playing with raggy toys with his humans. He loves nothing more than having company from his humans so will need to have some around for him throughout the day. Maximus can share his home with another dog who will be up for enjoying some play time with him but meals will be best enjoyed separately. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Luna (Crossbreed)
Luna is a lively, friendly girl ready to start her next adventure. She’s still learning her basic training skills so will need to continue this with her family. Any time on her own will also need to be introduced gradually; house training should only need a bit of refresher. There are moments when Luna can show appeasing behaviours when she’s not 100% comfortable. For this reason, she’ll be best suited to live with teenagers and for all her family to be understanding of when to give her space. | Dogs Trust Darlington
