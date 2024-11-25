4 . Luna (Crossbreed)

Luna is a lively, friendly girl ready to start her next adventure. She’s still learning her basic training skills so will need to continue this with her family. Any time on her own will also need to be introduced gradually; house training should only need a bit of refresher. There are moments when Luna can show appeasing behaviours when she’s not 100% comfortable. For this reason, she’ll be best suited to live with teenagers and for all her family to be understanding of when to give her space. | Dogs Trust Darlington