Dogs Trust: 13 amazing dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

DarlingtonLeeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 13 amazing pups in need of a home in time for the start of autumn - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.

1. Searching for their forever homes

Handsome Loki is two-years-old and looking for a new home with adopters who are up for plenty of Spaniel fun. He can be a bit excitable when it comes to playtimes so would be best to live with older teens, 16 years+. He'd like to be the only dog in the home but would like to keep social with some doggy pals out and about on walks.

2. Loki (English Springer Spaniel )

Val is such a lovely girl who can be worried by new faces and situations so does need an understanding home that will give her time to settle in at her own pace. Once she has built a friendship with you, her sweet, affectionate side really shines through.

3. Val (Belgian Shepherd Dog)

Pixie is looking for an adult home where she will be the only pet. She is practicing on improving her confidence around other dogs and people and is doing well, but will need ongoing training in the home. She’s a sensitive lady who will require multiple meets at the centre so that you can build a bond with her before adoption.

4. Pixie (Crossbreed)

