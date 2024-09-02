2 . Loki (English Springer Spaniel )

Handsome Loki is two-years-old and looking for a new home with adopters who are up for plenty of Spaniel fun. He can be a bit excitable when it comes to playtimes so would be best to live with older teens, 16 years+. He'd like to be the only dog in the home but would like to keep social with some doggy pals out and about on walks. | Dogs Trust Darlington