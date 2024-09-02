Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox
Here we have 13 amazing pups in need of a home in time for the start of autumn - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.