2 . Polly (German Shepherd Cross, one-years-old)

Polly is a one-year-old girl who is looking for an active family that will be up for doing plenty of fun training sessions with her and to help her build confidence. Polly will need to have someone around to help her settle into her new home and introduce any time spent alone gradually so that she learns its ok to be on her own in a positive way. She is a real sweetheart who is really affectionate once she knows you. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington