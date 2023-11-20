Christmas is right around the corner so here are some of the Dogs Trust dogs searching for a home just in time.
But remember, a dog is forever and not just for Christmas.
Here are the 13 of the gorgeous pups in need of a home.
1. Ozzy (Shih Tzu Cross, two- five years)
This dude certainly has the looks but he is still working on his confidence around people so would like a family understanding of his need for space. He likes being out and about exploring new places and sniffing out new smells. Car travel doesn't bother him so will be ok for a mini road trip enjoy other walking routes. Ozzy is a playful lad and is always up for a game of ball. With some guidance and time Ozzy's full personality will soon shine through. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Polly (German Shepherd Cross, one-years-old)
Polly is a one-year-old girl who is looking for an active family that will be up for doing plenty of fun training sessions with her and to help her build confidence. Polly will need to have someone around to help her settle into her new home and introduce any time spent alone gradually so that she learns its ok to be on her own in a positive way. She is a real sweetheart who is really affectionate once she knows you. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Spud (Jack Russell Cross, one-years-old)
Spud is a sweet one-year-old little boy who has a massive love for food. He can be a little snatchy when taking treats so his family will need to be mindful of this when offering food. Spud will enjoy going out for walks to explore with his family but doesn't seem to have a lot of experience walking on a lead so he may need time to get used to this before going on longer walks. Spud will be such a fun little addition to a family home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Trigger (Border Collie Cross, one-years-old)
Trigger is a beautiful 1 year old Collie x JRT who is looking for the pawfect home. Trigger has started learning basic commands and training but would like for these to continue to ensure a successful development. He will benefit from having plenty of fun activity games while at home to keep his mind busy. Trigger can be sensitive to noises so would prefer to have a quiet home in a rural area. Trigger is such a lovely lad who is quickly stealing the hearts of all his canine carers. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington