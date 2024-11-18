The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Blain (Lurcher cross)
Blain is such a sweet lad with a sensitive side. He’d like plenty of positive experiences and slow introductions to new situations as his confidence grows. Blain very much likes to stay by your side, so he’ll need someone at home with him to keep him company and settle him in. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Phoebe (Labrador Retriever)
Phoebe is a super affectionate girl once she knows you well and just loves to snuggle up beside you. She is looking for a home in a rural environment as she is sensitive to noise and can be anxious in certain situations. Phoebe will need to have someone who is willing to stay at home with her all day as she struggles to be left alone and gradually build on any time spent on her own. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Ace (Rottweiler)
Handsome lad Ace is ready to find his forever home! He'd like for his family to be around throughout the day to help settle him in and build up any alone time. He'll enjoy keeping his mind busy with enrichment games and furthering his basic training. He can be OTT at times which can result in mouthing behaviour so he'll need positive outlets to help manage this. For this reason he will need an adult only home. | Dogs Trust Darlington
