Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Tyson (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
Tyson is a fun, excitable boy who loves attention and absolutely loves his toy time. He could share his home with another playful dog but they may need to be monitored around toys because of how much he loves them. If children are in the home they will need to be aged 12 and over due to his excitable behaviour around toys. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Winter (Lurcher)
Winter is a playful girl who will make you laugh with her goofy zoomies and playful nature. She is looking for adopters who will continue her training in the home as she is a bundle of excitement who can struggle to switch off and will need some further socialising with other dogs. She can share her home with another dog who will be able to match her playstyle. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Bruno (Mastiff cross)
Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno is dog social and can live with another. If not, he’d be just as happy to have a doggy friendship group for when out and about. | Dogs Trust Darlington
