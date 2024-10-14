Dogs Trust: 13 cute dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

4 . Luna (Tibetan Mastiff)

Luna is a sweet girl who enjoys a snuggle with people that she knows well. She will need slow introductions to new people as she is worried by unknown people. If there are any children in the home they will need to be aged 16 or over because of how worried she is by people. She can share her home with another pooch and will enjoy having walking friends when she is out on her adventures. | Dogs Trust Darlington