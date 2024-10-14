Dogs Trust: 13 cute dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
2. Greg (Crossbreed)
Greg is on the lookout for a quieter home where he can be allowed the space and time to settle in. He does make friends quite easily but prefers to keep food to himself and can be uncomfortable with formal handling. He will not be suitable to live with children or with them visiting. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Maggie (Lurcher)
Maggie has made amazing progress with her training and is now ready to find her forever home! She will continue to thrive in an adult only household where her family can continue her training and have plenty of time for her. Maggie is house trained and can settle on her own for a little time which can be introduced and built up once she’s fully found her paws. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Luna (Tibetan Mastiff)
Luna is a sweet girl who enjoys a snuggle with people that she knows well. She will need slow introductions to new people as she is worried by unknown people. If there are any children in the home they will need to be aged 16 or over because of how worried she is by people. She can share her home with another pooch and will enjoy having walking friends when she is out on her adventures. | Dogs Trust Darlington
