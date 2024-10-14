Dogs Trust: 13 cute dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

DarlingtonLeeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for the end of autumn - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Leeds

Greg is on the lookout for a quieter home where he can be allowed the space and time to settle in. He does make friends quite easily but prefers to keep food to himself and can be uncomfortable with formal handling. He will not be suitable to live with children or with them visiting.

2. Greg (Crossbreed)

Maggie has made amazing progress with her training and is now ready to find her forever home! She will continue to thrive in an adult only household where her family can continue her training and have plenty of time for her. Maggie is house trained and can settle on her own for a little time which can be introduced and built up once she’s fully found her paws.

3. Maggie (Lurcher)

Luna is a sweet girl who enjoys a snuggle with people that she knows well. She will need slow introductions to new people as she is worried by unknown people. If there are any children in the home they will need to be aged 16 or over because of how worried she is by people. She can share her home with another pooch and will enjoy having walking friends when she is out on her adventures.

4. Luna (Tibetan Mastiff)

