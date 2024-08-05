Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Here we have 10 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for the end of summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Dogs Trust
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Bill (Tibetan Mastiff)
Bill and his siblings are all on the lookout for their individual homes. They can live with children who are aged 8+ that will be comfortable around dogs that will be large in size and they will be able to share their home with a fully vaccinated dog pending a successful introduction at the centre before heading off home. Someone will need to be available to be around for them throughout the day to help them adjust to their new home and build any leaving hours very gradually. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bruce (Dobermann)
Bruce is a lovely young lad who is looking for an active family that will enjoy taking him on plenty of adventures as well as providing him with plenty of mental stimulation. He will need a home with older teens 16+ who are comfortable around dogs that can sometimes show mouthy behaviour. Bruce will need to be the only pooch in the home but can having walk pals of a similar size when he is out on his walks. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Spud (Jack Russell Cross)
Spud is a lovely older gent who is looking for a home that will take him for walks in quiet areas as he can be reactive towards other dogs and isn't sure how to interact with them. Therefore Spud will need to be the only pooch in the home. He can live with children who are aged 10 and over who will enjoy giving him a fuss. | Dogs Trust Darlington
