2 . Bill (Tibetan Mastiff)

Bill and his siblings are all on the lookout for their individual homes. They can live with children who are aged 8+ that will be comfortable around dogs that will be large in size and they will be able to share their home with a fully vaccinated dog pending a successful introduction at the centre before heading off home. Someone will need to be available to be around for them throughout the day to help them adjust to their new home and build any leaving hours very gradually. | Dogs Trust Darlington