Dogs Trust: 13 lovely dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

3 . Bracken (Cocker Spaniel)

Bracken is a 4-year-old spaniel who will need his family to help with his weight loss. He enjoys being out and exploring in quiet areas which will help him with his weight loss. Once Bracken gets to know you the more comfortable, he gets with handling and affection. When eat his meals or any tasty long-lasting chews he will be best to be left on his own and given space while he enjoys his food. Once he has built a lovely bond, he enjoys playing with toys but swaps will need to be done as he is not a fan of sharing. Bracken is a really sweat heart once he has built up a lovely bond with you and is definitely worth the work. (Credit: Dogs Trust)