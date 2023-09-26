Dogs Trust: 13 lovely dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

Dogs Trust Darlington currently have 51 gorgeous dogs and puppies up for adoption.
The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.
Here are the nine pups who have just arrived at the wonderful centre.
1. Storm (Rottweiler Cross)
Storm is a big bundle of fun who is guaranteed to capture your heart! She loves playing with toys and will show off her puppy-like mannerisms as soon as a cuddly toy comes out. She will happily play a game of fetch or take herself off on her own for play time. Storm can be strong on lead when she wants to, but we feel this is very manageable for someone confident with bigger dogs. She really enjoys having a tasty treat which will help with her ongoing training. She will need plenty of mental stimulation in the home such a destruction boxes and activity puzzles. Storm is an absolute bundle of joy who cannot wait to find her forever home. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
2. David (Lurcher Cross)
David has started to learn how to play with toys and once settled he does like to throw them around and have zoomies! David could live with another dog, but not cats. He is a friendly gentle chap who will make a lovely new addition once settled in, he is very nearly fully housetrained. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
3. Bracken (Cocker Spaniel)
Bracken is a 4-year-old spaniel who will need his family to help with his weight loss. He enjoys being out and exploring in quiet areas which will help him with his weight loss. Once Bracken gets to know you the more comfortable, he gets with handling and affection. When eat his meals or any tasty long-lasting chews he will be best to be left on his own and given space while he enjoys his food. Once he has built a lovely bond, he enjoys playing with toys but swaps will need to be done as he is not a fan of sharing. Bracken is a really sweat heart once he has built up a lovely bond with you and is definitely worth the work. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
4. Chase (Crossbreed)
Chase is a sensitive soul who will make such a lovely addition to a family home. When he is given time to settle in his lovely true personality will really start to shine through. Once he has built a bond with you he really starts to enjoy a gentle fuss and will seek out affection from you also. Potential adopters will be asked to visit Chase a few times before going into his forever home. (Credit: Dogs Trust)