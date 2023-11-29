Dogs Trust: 13 lovely dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

3 . Solomon (Rottweiler, two-five years)

A quieter home environment will be ideal for Solomon. He does enjoy being in the company of his human pals and but is lacking confidence with formal handling. He'll need his family to be patient whilst he settles in and understand when he needs some space. Solomon has been used to having someone at home throughout the day so will need a home with minimal leaving hours and this can be introduced at a gradual pace once he's found his paws. He'll be ok to live with older teens 16yrs+ who are used to larger breeds. Solomon may share the home with a another pooch pal pending a successful introduction. Potential adopters will be invited to meet Solomon a few times prior to his adoption day. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington