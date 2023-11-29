Dogs Trust: 13 lovely dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

Christmas is right around the corner so here are some of the Dogs Trust dogs searching for a home just in time.
But remember, a dog is forever and not just for Christmas.
Here are the 13 of the gorgeous pups in need of a home.
1. Ringo (Lurcher Cross, 12-weeks-old)
Ringo is an adorable 12-week-old lurcher. He has had an unsettled life so far, so he is looking for a quiet and predictable home, with owners around all the time initially whilst he settles in. He will need adopters who are prepared to do all of his basic training, including house training, and a secure garden will be needed for this. He could live with a sensible, confident adult dog to show him the ropes and he could live with children, pending everyone getting along together. Due to his breed's natural prey drive, we would avoid homing him with cats or small furries. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Finn (Border Collie, over eight years)
Finn has a massive love for toys and really enjoys his toy time. He will enjoy having plenty of play time with his new family. He will also benefit from having lots of mental stimulation while at home and will enjoy going on adventures with his family preferably in quieter areas. Finn is such a sweetheart who will be a delight to have around the home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Solomon (Rottweiler, two-five years)
A quieter home environment will be ideal for Solomon. He does enjoy being in the company of his human pals and but is lacking confidence with formal handling. He'll need his family to be patient whilst he settles in and understand when he needs some space. Solomon has been used to having someone at home throughout the day so will need a home with minimal leaving hours and this can be introduced at a gradual pace once he's found his paws. He'll be ok to live with older teens 16yrs+ who are used to larger breeds. Solomon may share the home with a another pooch pal pending a successful introduction. Potential adopters will be invited to meet Solomon a few times prior to his adoption day. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Silky and Tammy (Border Collie Cross, over eight years)
Silky is looking for a quiet home with her best pal Tammy. They depend on each other very much. These gorgeous girls are very sensitive and need a calm and quiet environment in which they are given plenty of time to adjust and find their feet. They can live with older teens(over16 years) but will need to be the only dogs in their new home. New owners will need to visit a few times to get to know them a bit before they go into their new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington