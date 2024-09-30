3 . Stella (Great Dane Cross)

Stella is an amazing girl who just needs a bit of time for her wonderful personality to shine through. A couple of meets at the centre to build a bond prior to adoption will need to take place. Stella likes to be kept entertained and having company so will need someone at home throughout the day. She can live with teenagers who are comfortable around big, bouncy dogs as she does jump up when excited. | Dogs Trust Darlington