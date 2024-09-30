Darlington, Leeds, Cumbria and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Max (Belgian Shepherd Dog)
Max is a big goofy lad who adores play time and does enjoy brain games. Learning new things helps him build confidence as he does have a sensitive side. Max would love an active home where adopters are willing to provide lots of fun outlets to meet his physical and mental needs. As Max does have a sensitive side, he will need a quiet adult only home with no visiting children. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Stella (Great Dane Cross)
Stella is an amazing girl who just needs a bit of time for her wonderful personality to shine through. A couple of meets at the centre to build a bond prior to adoption will need to take place. Stella likes to be kept entertained and having company so will need someone at home throughout the day. She can live with teenagers who are comfortable around big, bouncy dogs as she does jump up when excited. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Jeff (Smooth Coat Chihuahua Cross)
Jeff is looking for a relatively active home even though he is a small boy! He can live with secondary school children and older, and other smaller-sized dogs pending a successful meet. | Dogs Trust Cumbria
