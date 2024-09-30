Dogs Trust: 13 lovely dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

Published 30th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, Cumbria and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 15 amazing pups in need of a home in time for the end of autumn - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.

Max is a big goofy lad who adores play time and does enjoy brain games. Learning new things helps him build confidence as he does have a sensitive side. Max would love an active home where adopters are willing to provide lots of fun outlets to meet his physical and mental needs. As Max does have a sensitive side, he will need a quiet adult only home with no visiting children.

Stella is an amazing girl who just needs a bit of time for her wonderful personality to shine through. A couple of meets at the centre to build a bond prior to adoption will need to take place. Stella likes to be kept entertained and having company so will need someone at home throughout the day. She can live with teenagers who are comfortable around big, bouncy dogs as she does jump up when excited.

Jeff is looking for a relatively active home even though he is a small boy! He can live with secondary school children and older, and other smaller-sized dogs pending a successful meet.

