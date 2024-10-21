The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Fergus (Goldon Retriever)
Fergus is only a youngster and would like his family to be around for most of the day to help settle him in and put his training in place. Any time on his own should be introduced gradually and positively. Fergus will benefit from having experienced owners who are comfortable reading a dogs body language. He does like to keep resources to himself like food for example so some management will need to be put in place and he will need to have a child free home. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Luca (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
Luca is a lovely older gent who is looking for a quiet household as he isn't a fan of loud noises. He can live with children aged 13 plus who will appreciate when Luca needs to have some quiet time. He will be best suited to being the only dog in the home but will enjoy having some dog chums while out on his walks. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Harley (Great Dane Cross)
Harley is an one-year-old Great Dane crossbreed. Handsome Harley is a gentle giant with the sweetest personality. Harley is looking for a home with children aged 14 years and above and no other pets. Harley is still a young lad and would love to have owners who are keen to continue his training. Harley can be vocal when he see's other dogs and is looking for owners who are understanding of this and can walk him in quiet areas away from other dogs. | Dogs Trust Edinburgh
