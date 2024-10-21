2 . Fergus (Goldon Retriever)

Fergus is only a youngster and would like his family to be around for most of the day to help settle him in and put his training in place. Any time on his own should be introduced gradually and positively. Fergus will benefit from having experienced owners who are comfortable reading a dogs body language. He does like to keep resources to himself like food for example so some management will need to be put in place and he will need to have a child free home. | Dogs Trust Darlington