Dogs Trust: 13 loving dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

2 . Holly & Pippa (Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshunds, 5 & 9 years)

5 year old Holly and her 9 year old mam Pippa are on the lookout for their forever home together. Holly and Pippa are both lovely girls who do have quite a sensitive side. They both have a love for food which helps to build a bond with them. They are happy going out for little walks but do bark at other dogs out and about, the girls travel okay in the car they just need a hand getting in! Pippa and Holly will need their housetraining working on in their new home, they love to cuddle up under blankets and get cozy! If you think you have space in your heart and home for these two girls, pop your application in now. (Dogs Trust)