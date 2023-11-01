Dogs Trust: 13 loving dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care for and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.
Here are the 13 adorable pups searching for a forever home.
1. Flynn (Border Collie, 1-2 years)
Flynn is looking for an adult only home to settle into. He prefers a quieter environment as he is a sensitive soul who is lacking in confidence with handling and other dogs. Potentially he could love with another pooch pal that is fairly quiet but will be just as happy enjoying the home comforts whilst his dog social skills are worked on outside of the home. A home with minimal leaving hours and a garden will be ideal so he has company and someone around to help with his on going training. His new family will be asked to visit Flynn a few times before he packs his yellow bag to help build up a budding friendship. (Dogs Trust)
2. Holly & Pippa (Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshunds, 5 & 9 years)
5 year old Holly and her 9 year old mam Pippa are on the lookout for their forever home together. Holly and Pippa are both lovely girls who do have quite a sensitive side. They both have a love for food which helps to build a bond with them. They are happy going out for little walks but do bark at other dogs out and about, the girls travel okay in the car they just need a hand getting in! Pippa and Holly will need their housetraining working on in their new home, they love to cuddle up under blankets and get cozy! If you think you have space in your heart and home for these two girls, pop your application in now. (Dogs Trust)
3. Buddy (Jack Russell, 9 years)
Buddy is an amazing little lad who needs a little time to adjust to his surroundings. Once your in his friendship circle his personality shines through. A great way to see this is with toys. He loves to carry them around and chase them around. He’s started to play fetch and learning to drop the toy at your feet to continue the fun. Buddy is going to make a sweet little companion for someone! (Dogs Trust)
4. Archie (Jack Russell, 8 years)
Archie would like his new family to meet him at the centre a few times before heading home. This is to allow him time to welcome you into his friendship circle. He does enjoy being in your company but can be conflicted in some situations. Archie would benefit from patient owners who are willing to help boost his confidence and provide plenty of positive experiences. He does enjoy his treats and these will be a great way to start making friends and help with any further training. (Dogs Trust)