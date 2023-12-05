Dogs Trust: 13 loving dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

3 . Bert and Ernie (Miniature Smoothed Haired Dachshund)

Bert and his brother Ernie are on the search for their forever home together. They are looking for a patient and understanding family who will give them time to settle in at their own pace as they are shy boys. They would like to be the only pooches in the home and to have walks in quite areas. They aren't a fan of being over handled so will be best suited to living with older secondary school aged children who are aged 14 and over who will understand when Bert and Ernie may just need to have some quiet time. Once settled in the home Bert and Ernie will be able to be left for short periods of time. Adopters will need to visit them a few times before they head off to their new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington