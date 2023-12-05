Dogs Trust: 13 loving dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

Christmas is right around the corner so here are some of the Dogs Trust dogs searching for a home just in time.
But remember, a dog is forever and not just for Christmas.
Here are the 13 of the gorgeous pups in need of a home.
1. Laszlo (Pug Cross, four-years-old)
Laszlo is a firm favourite with his handlers as he is just SO MUCH FUN! He loves living life to the max and enjoys nothing more than bombing around a garden for a mad-minute! His smart brain and love of food means he really enjoys learning new things so if you fancy teaching him a few tricks then he’ll be well up for that! If you are looking for a bubbly, playful young dog to have loads of fun with then you won’t go wrong with Laszlo. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Poppy (Patterdale Terrier, one-years-old)
Poppy is a one-year-old Patterdale who does have a fun playful side. She has a love for toys and will never say no to a game of fetch. Poppy will need to be kept on lead in public while she is out on walks so would benefit from having a secure garden to have some off lead play time. Poppy also travels well in the car so will enjoy going out on on adventures with her family. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bert and Ernie (Miniature Smoothed Haired Dachshund)
Bert and his brother Ernie are on the search for their forever home together. They are looking for a patient and understanding family who will give them time to settle in at their own pace as they are shy boys. They would like to be the only pooches in the home and to have walks in quite areas. They aren't a fan of being over handled so will be best suited to living with older secondary school aged children who are aged 14 and over who will understand when Bert and Ernie may just need to have some quiet time. Once settled in the home Bert and Ernie will be able to be left for short periods of time. Adopters will need to visit them a few times before they head off to their new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Kirill (Beagle Cross, one-two years)
Kirill is a sweet lad who is quickly stealing the hearts of his canine carers. He enjoys playing with toys and this really brings him out of his shell. A secure garden will be ideal for him so that he has somewhere he can potter off lead as he will need to be kept on lead when out on his walks. Kirill is looking forward to find his forever home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington